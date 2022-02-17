▶️ Redmond School Board votes to make masks optional beginning March 2

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

The Redmond School Board Wednesday voted 4 to 1 to give parents the power over their child’s protection from COVID starting Wednesday, March 2nd

“So our school board has written up a resolution that would essentially put the decisions on wearing masks and face shields, vaccinations, and it says ‘other COVID mitigation measures’, in the hands of families,” said district spokeswoman Sheila Miller.

According to the resolution, the school board will direct the superintendent and administration to implement a new “omicron COVID plan,” making masks optional for teachers, students and staff.

The decision defies the current state mandate which requires masks to be worn in schools until March 31st.

The board modified the resolution after a lengthy and contentious discussion. It initially called for the implementation to begin next week.

“We know that many families would be happy if this resolution were to pass but we also know many families would have concerns about their students’ health and safety,” Miller said.

Rachel Gregori, moved her first-grade son with underlying conditions from Redmond to Bend-La Pine Schools because of the original debate over masks in Redmond schools.

“And a lot of parents had issues with their kids wearing masks,” Gregori said.

She said that she’s on the fence about the topic, given how much COVID has spread through the community recently.

“I feel a lot more comfortable knowing that parents won’t be outside of my son’s school with flyers and trying to protest the masks,” Gregori said.

The school board has been staunch opponents to the mask mandates from the beginning – even drafting a letter to the governor and OHA asking them to remove the mandate.

During the special board meeting Wednesday, board member Liz Goodrich called the resolution “rushed” and “poorly constructed.”

She also pointed out no public health official was consulted, but Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman spoke to board members during the meeting.

Alsea is the only other school district in Oregon to propose, and pass, similar measures.

It’s had state funded held back because of the decision.

Board member Michael Summers said the resolution is meant to be generalized and put elected officials “back in their lane.”

In the resolution, the school board cited COVID misinformation and said “Governor brown’s mask mandates discriminated and marginalized parents and students desiring to make their own medical decisions.”

Miller said the district would also need to take into consideration its teachers and their comfort in a mask-less setting.

“I think it potentially puts our staff and administrators in a difficult position,” Miller said.

The school board eliminated a section of the plan that instructed staff and teachers not infringe on student mask wearing, because it demands staff break state law.

Superintendent Charan Cline bargained for the March 2nd date over the original plan of February 22nd, due to the need to provide the teachers union with a 14 day “heads-up” regarding the new plans.

We reached out to the Redmond Educators Association for comment prior to the meeting, and did not hear back.