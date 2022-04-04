▶️ Redmond residents can participate in national water conservation challenge

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Even though it rained Monday, the region remains mired in abnormally dry, extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Today the City of Redmond invited its residents to participate in the National Water Conservation Challenge .. and we can all take part

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is a friendly competition between cities across the U.S. to see who can be the most “water-wise.”

Mayors nationwide are challenging their residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city through a series of informative, easy-to-use online pledges.

“I just hope that everybody goes ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea.’ I’ll cut my sprinklers back from 20 to 15 minutes. Or I’ll put in a drip irrigation for my plants instead of a big sprinkler putting gallons on, because you don’t need that much. Just be careful and mindful of how you are using it,” said George Endicott, City of Redmond Mayor.

Now through April 30th, residents make a pledge to conserve water on behalf of the City of Redmond.

By doing one simple action for a day, a week, or longer, Redmond residents can help the city earn bonus points towards up to $50,000 in prizes.

“I call it low hanging fruit… replacing faucets, shower heads and older toilets,” said Joshua Wedding, City of Redmond Water Utilities Manager. “Some of the larger things they can do is work to reduce their outdoor irrigation footprint. You can do that by drip irrigation, xeriscaping, and high desert landscaping.”

As of Monday, Redmond was in sixth place nationwide based the number of its residents willing to pledge to conserve water.

