▶️ Redmond Police seek public’s help after shots fired along SW Canal Ave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crime scene tape blocked the street.

Cones marked the spots where shell casings fell.

An Oregon State Police forensics team documented bullet holes in the side of a home.

This was the scene Saturday morning in the 3500 block of SW Antelope Avenue in Redmond.

Police were dispatched to the area just after 1 a.m. to a report of multiple shots fired according to Lt. Jesse Petersen of the Redmond Police Department.

One resident near the intersection of SW Antelope and SW 35th reported multiple bullet holes in their home.

There were no injuries according to Lt. Peterson.

Six people were in the house at the time of the shooting, two adults and four juveniles.

We counted at least 19 green evidence markers along the street.

While a team photographed the front of the home from a ladder, investigators were looking around the back yard.

Police are asking neighbors to check security cameras to see if they might have video evidence.

If you witnessed, or have any information about the shooting you can contact the Redmond Police Department at the non-emergency dispatch number 541-693-6911.