▶️ Redmond Planning Commission approves 89-unit multi-family complex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond approved an 89-unit complex at its Area Urban Planning Commission Monday night.

The development would be between Helmholtz Way, Reindeer and Salmon Avenue, in the Southeast part of the city.

“We have a housing needs analysis that is part of our comprehensive planning code and we literally need in the next 20 years, 7,000 new units to accommodate the growth,” said Redmond Area Urban Planning Commission Chair Teri Jansen. “We also have an extreme need for housing of all types right now.

The 7.52 acre land for the complex was met with plenty of push-back from surrounding neighbors.

The meeting saw around 40 attendees and was more than two and a half hours, with speakers from the city, developers and 13 public commenters.

“I am concerned about the frequent references to emotion,” Public Commenter Barry Campbell said. “It makes me feel like my comments, will be dismissed as either emotional or simple resistance to change and they are not. They are well researched thought out comments about the safety of our kids, about traffic flow, about available services, about the concern we have about the tendency by the folks from Seattle to meet the bar minimum standard and only that.”

“821 extra trips a day, that is a lot, that is dangerous,” Commenter Steven Richards said about the traffic flow report. “I have a child that is deaf. We moved there because it was quiet, not to have 821 cars passing my street everyday.”

“We are not as a planning commission standing up and saying let’s protect this community,” said Commenter Tyler Bola. “We should be first, not a Seattle developer.”

Jansen did respond to some of the 13 commentators during that portion.

“It’s not that you are not being heard and it is not that we are not paying attention to the fact that there are other housing units and nicer homes and all that there, we are just telling you what we are required to meet and the standard is met for that zoning,” Jansen said. “I understand that you don’t agree to that zoning, but that is what we are driven by, that is what we have to base our decision on.”

The site and design of the complex were approved, but only if 17 conditions are met by LEDG Capital LLC., who are the applicants of the project.

Some of those conditions were things like the amount of fencing per unit, landscaping requirement, and more common space.

“That being said the majority voted to go forward with this project on the condition that 1-17 being met,” Jansen said.

The vote was four in favor of the complex with two against the approval.

You can read the conditions here:

The following conditions of approval shall be required: