▶️ Redmond kids asked what they would do as mayor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What would you do if you were mayor of Redmond?

Students in grades 4-12 are invited to share their ideas for what they would do if they were mayor of the city.

Answers so far have ranged from how to address the homeless issue, affordable housing and even electric vehicle charging.

Winners can get up to $100 and will be entered into a state contest where they can win even more prizes including an iPad Air.

“And it’s, one, to encourage kids to get involved in civic issues, you know, and to give us their ideas and what they think is important. And we get a lot of great responses,” said Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch.

The deadline for the contest is March 3. You can find more details on how to enter at this link.