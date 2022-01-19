▶️ Redmond community provides input on possible new recreation facility

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Indoor basketball courts, pool, gaming facility, rock walls, all possibilities for the Redmond community’s new recreation facility.

The old facility closed December 31, with the city knowing a 10-year non-renewable lease would end.

“That facility offered a half court basketball court, weight equipment and cardio and fitness class space and so those new spaces are no longer,” said Redmond Area Park and Recreation Executive Director Katie Hammer.

Fitness classes are currently being held at the senior center in order to keep those programs.

The city-owned building will be demolished and plans are in the works to connect Odem Medo Road to Salmon Avenue.

Tuesday night about 30 community members gave their input on what they’d like to see included in the new upgrades.

“I think it would be great to have a large ice rink that is multi-purpose, all-year around. We could have curling and hockey games as well as more expanded indoor swim centers with water slides, maybe even a bowling alley in the future,” said 11-year Redmond resident Trevor Johnson.

The district says they’re planning to propose a bond for the new center in November.

“A new facility would allow us to have consistency for programs, have gym space, fitness space, improved aquatic space, space for child care, there are a lot of opportunities,” Hammer said.

A proposal design and final cost will be available in May.