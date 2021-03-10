▶️ Redmond City Councilor’s post on Facebook draws negative feedback

A Redmond City Councilor’s post on Facebook received some negative attention as it relates to the LGBTQ community.

Krisanna Clark-Endicott shared an article from National Public Radio titled “South Dakota Passes Bill Restricting Transgender Girls from Sports Teams.”

Her caption read: “South Dakota is looking pretty good about now….”

The public post on her private page was seen by many between the time it was posted Monday and removed late Tuesday morning.

Some were calling the post “transphobic” and others were asking for the councilor to represent the “whole community.”

Clark-Endicott said she was posting not as a city councilor, but as a private citizen.

“I think that it’s an appropriate issue to bring up, since this is Women’s History Month,” she said. “I’m a former college athlete, I’m a mother to two athletes, and I think that this is yet another barrier for women to compete on an equal playing field.”

Central Oregon Daily News noticed the post early in the day, and asked a local LGBTQ advocate about why the post could be offensive to some.

“Transgender youth are at a much higher rate for depression and suicide; that is well documented,” President for Out Central Oregon, Jamie Nesbitt, said Tuesday. “Sports can really help transgender youth.”

Nesbitt doesn’t want to see the conversation surrounding those who identify as transgender and play sports stopping with legislation — he would like to see the conversation continue.