▶️ Redmond City Council, mayor at odds over communication, panel rules

Redmond’s City Council is more diverse than ever, with three new members taking their seats just 45 days ago.

But, those growing pains went on full display at Tuesday’s council meeting.

They aired complaints about communication and disagreements over council rules.

There were also dueling memos, highlighting a clear rivalry between Mayor George Endicott and Councilor Ed Fitch, which played out like a virtual soap opera.

Central Oregon Daily’s Heather Roberts has the story.

You can read the letters from both Fitch and Endicott below: