▶️ Redmond Chamber of Commerce puts on St. Paddy’s Day pub crawl

Local businesses plan to take advantage of eased COVID-19 restrictions, this St. Patrick’s Day.

In Redmond, revelers are encouraged to move from bar to bar, during the city’s first “St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl”.

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce is putting on the pub crawl, which starts at Wild Ride Brewing or at Grace and Hammer, from 2-6 p.m.

Ten different Redmond businesses are participating in the crawl from pubs, to breweries, wine bars and taphouses.

“So far there is a lot of chatter, so I think there is going to be a pretty good turn out,” said owner of The Vault Tap House, Steve Anderson.

Redmond’s Chamber of Commerce created the event to increase revenue as the pandemic continues.

“It honestly stems from supporting our local businesses now more than ever,” said Redmond Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator, Kara Roatch.

Participants buy a 15-dollar passport and receive discount drink tokens as well as entry into a drawing.

“We are selling very limited passports,” Roatch said. “We are only doing 225 because we didn’t want to overload the already popular business.”

The event is also a fundraiser for Redmond’s Downtown Business Association.

Masks are required unless eating or drinking, and are available at registration.

The event does make some businesses nervous.

“As long as we are enforcing the guidelines, we are hoping everywhere else will as well,” said Wild Ride Brewing Staff Leader, Cassidy McCombs.

“In the past year after most holidays we have seen an increase in cases, so as we are in moderate risk and want to stay there, we encourage everyone to stay safe this St. Patrick’s Day,” said Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Public Health.

You can buy passports online until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Just come out and have fun in Redmond,” Anderson said. “This town is completely revitalized and there is a lot of great places here now, so come and enjoy it.”

At sundown Grace and Hammer will have a St. Patrick’s Day light show.