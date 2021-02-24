▶️ Redmond brothers prep for possible next step in semi-pro football life

Last fall we learned Redmond would be the new home of a semi-pro indoor football team.

The Oregon High Desert Storm will call the Deschutes County Fairgrounds home and will compete in The American West Football Conference.

Barring any setbacks, the season is slated to kick off May 8th when the Storm will take on the Idaho Horseman in Nampa Idaho.

The home opener for the Storm is scheduled for May 22nd.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom caught up with two Redmond hopefuls who will attend the team’s invite-only tryout Saturday.