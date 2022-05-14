▶️ Redmond baseball splits doubleheader with Ridgeview, Sisters defeats Caldera

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Redmond Panthers hosted the Ridgeview Ravens in baseball Friday night.

Ridgeview (15-8) defeated Redmond (13-11) in the first game 9-3, while the Panthers won the second game 7-5.

Summit (15-8) lost to Sprague (19-6) 6-1 and 6-5.

Sisters varsity took on Caldera J.V., defeating the Wolfpack 10-6.

Softball

Redmond (3-22) hosted Ridgeview (13-10) in softball defeating the Ravens 15-0 and 12-2.

Corbett (11-9) bested the White Buffalos (12-11) in Madras 13-0 and 9-3.

Up next

On Tuesday, May 17, Mountain View and Bend square off at 4:30 p.m.

The games are at Bend Senior High.

In baseball, Ridgeview hosts Redmond at 4:30 p.m. and in softball, Redmond hosts Ridgeview, also at 4:30 p.m.

Crook County softball (10-11) hosts Pendleton (20-2).