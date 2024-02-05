▶️ Redmond artist sells Taylor Swift themed shirts ahead of Super Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s now officially Super Bowl Week and one Redmond artist is getting in the spirit by selling Taylor Swift themed super bowl shirts.

Dusti May says she’s not a “Swifty” herself, but since creating them on Saturday the shirts have been so popular, she raised her prices.

“Somebody actually posted on Facebook asking if somebody could make them one, I was like, ‘Sure I got you,’ and then it kind of blew up into this big thing,” Artist Dusti May said. “Now everybody wants them.”

The “Go Taylors Boyfriend” shirts include Travis Kelce’s number, 87, and of course Kansas City Chiefs colors.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Sunriver Brewing hosts K9 Keg Pull, a dog-gone good time for a good cause

RELATED: Hundreds attend the first annual SOUPer Bowl in Central Oregon