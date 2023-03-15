▶️ Redmond approves initial public camping code, buys Cinder Pit Property land

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond City Council is one step closer to finalizing its new camping code ordinances, regulating where people can camp in public spaces.

“It was happening all around us, and we knew it was only a matter of time before it reached the city,” said Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn. “Bad decision-making and substandard leadership has us in the predicament we are facing today.”

A statement by Evelyn before the council voted on its new Time, Place, and Manner public camping code changes Tuesday night.

The first and second readings passed unanimously.

They are getting the city closer to further defining where people can camp in public.

“It’s going to take us working with our partners at the county level, at the state level,” said Redmond City Councilor John Nielson. “It’s also going to take working with Bend, and I know nobody wants to hear that, but if we resolve the situation here, I worry about Bend’s population coming up.”

Council also approved the purchase of 8 acres of land near 31st and Wickiup, across from the Redmond Memorial Cemetery.

Five acres of the land known as the Cinder Pit Property, will be used for housing.

“This also had an introductory, an environmental assessment that is used to decide who needs an environmental impact statement, and there were no significant findings that led us to believe that there was an environmental impact statement needed,” said the Housing Director for the City of Redmond Linda Cline.

The city bought the land from the county for around $240,000.

At least half the project must serve those making 80% of the area median income.

“It’s about $71,900 a year, and be somebody that works approximately 34, 37 an hour. So people that are teachers start in this area. Some nurses, social workers, retail managers, and a lot of retirees also would fit into that category,” said Cline.

City staff hopes to have housing complete by 2027.

Also, Tuesday night was a presentation on the Redmond Airport Expansion Project, which is expected to cost around $140 -$170 million.

One-third of operational costs come from parking prices.

Airport Director Zach Bass asked the council for guidance on the matter.

Most of the council advised raising prices from $15 a day to $24 a day.

You can watch Clifford Evelyn’s full statement here: