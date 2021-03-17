▶️ Redirect the Check: Shepherd’s House

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

With another round of stimulus checks going into bank accounts, Central Oregon Daily has relaunched our “Redirect the Check” campaign.

We originally launched the campaign in January, asking you to donate part or all of your stimulus check to help the Bethlehem Inn, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, and Neighborimpact.

With the help of a $10,000 match from our parent company TDS, the community was able to generate more than $50,000 for the nonprofits.

This time around, we’re teaming up with three different local agencies that could use the community’s help.

The Giving Plate, Family Access Network and the Shepherd’s House will split the donations.

“2020 brought on needs we’ve never seen before as a community and more supplies and donations came out of the Shepherd’s House last year than the history of the mission,” said Ryan Olufson, associated director of development and volunteers at Shepherd’s House Ministries.

Shepard’s House provides services to the homeless and offers addiction recovery programs.

“There are a lot of people in our midst that are experiencing a significant amount of adversity in terms of just finding health, connection and a sense of place in our community,” said Project Share Coordinator Evan Hendrix.

Hendrix oversees the mobile outreach program, traveling throughout Central Oregon every day.

Olufson says donations will go directly to those in need.

“Food, propane, clothing, additional supplies, everyday items people need,” said Olufson.

“For me it is what goes on beyond that and it is the additional resources and additional points of connection because of those funds,” Hendrix added.

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/br5pyz-redirect-the-check