▶️ Redirect the Check round 2 nets $27K for local nonprofits

We wrapped up our second Redirect the Check campaign recently and we want to thank you once again for your generosity and for sending some of that federal stimulus money to people in need locally.

Tuesday – the really fun part with big smiles and big checks.

This time around you all were able to help three new organizations: The Family Access Network, Shepherd’s House, and The Giving Plate.

It all added up to $27,000 and split evenly among the three.

Add in our first effort in January and the total was about $85,000 to six local nonprofits.

“We can all relate to the need for food. We all need to be nourished, so yeah it’s families, the majority of people we’re serving are our neighbors right next door to us and we’d never know,” said Ranae Staley, the executive director of The Giving Plate.

Jen Enna with Family Access Network said they have 26 advocates in 62 Central Oregon school sites that help connect students and families to critical resources.

And for the Shepherd’s House, when the community works together, they see big results.

“That helps us move forward with serving our homeless community and those in recovery,” said Ryan Olufson, assistant development director. “Without our community teaming up, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

All three agencies said the last year has put extra strain on their services and resources.

They, unfortunately, have a lot of new customers.