▶️ Redirect the Check campaign surpasses $50K

A little more than two weeks ago we started the “Redirect the Check” campaign – urging anyone who was able to donate some or all of their federal stimulus check to a GoFundMe page we set up for local charities.

And you’ve been amazing.

With a match from our parent company, TDS, we’ve topped $50,000.

Thursday, Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler was able to present checks for $16,700 to NeighborImpact, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, and the Bethlehem Inn.

And there’s likely more money on the way!