Central Oregon Daily’s “Redirect the Check” campaign to raise money for three local nonprofits has come to a close, but it ended this week with a bang.

The community donated a total of $44,220 to the GoFundMe page we set up while our parent company TDS chipped in an additional $10,000.

In the end, NeighborImpact, Bethlehem Inn and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach each will receive $18,073.