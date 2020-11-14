▶️ ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ pint nights to help the fight against breast cancer

By SCOTT ELNES

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

You may have noticed.

For the last several weeks, Dorrell has been wearing pink, for a really good cause.

Olivia Darrow, the Community Development Manager for the local chapter of The American Cancer Society explains.

“So real men wear pink gives men in the community an opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer and also crucial funds that fund breast Cancer Research and also services in our community.”

Dorrell adds, “And what we’re doing is each participant is has been paired up with a local brewery and the goal is just to raise as much money as we can for breast cancer awareness, right here in Central Oregon and across the entire country”.

Seven men in the community have been sporting pink these past weeks in an attempt to raise $2,500 each to fight this deadly disease.

“Nationwide it’s been going on for around 10 years,” Darrow says. “But for Central Oregon we’re just starting up. This campaign is super special because all of the funds raised goes towards research services that directly impact breast cancer.”

I was paired up with Bevel Brewing and we held a pint night and even broadcasted live on an amazing evening that brought in $300 toward my $2,500 goal.

“Pint nights are huge.” Dorrell said. “Scott already had his. Mine is coming up with Sunriver brewing at the Galveston pub and certain amount of money from each pint is going straight to this cause. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be great, and mine’s coming up on November 17th”.

We knew going into it that hitting our overall goal in the first year was likely not going to happen, but you can still help us get it closer to the finish line.

“So we have until November 20th, so we do have a little bit left in the month and if you want to contribute still but you’re not able to make it out to one of the pint nights it’s really easy. You can go to centraloregondaily.com on our home page, and scroll down. You’ll see a big pink banner. Scott has his face on it, I have my face on it, click on that and it will take you to our contribution pages. So it’s a couple clicks and you can help fight breast cancer right here in central Oregon.”

But if you can, come lift a pint with Dorrell and help fight cancer in true Central Oregonian fashion.