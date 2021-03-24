▶️ Re-trial of accused murderer Luke Wirkkala continues into 2nd week

The re-trial of Luke Wirkkala entered its second week Tuesday.

Lawyers continued to question Bend Police officers who were first on-scene after Wirkkala shot his friend back in February of 2013.

Law enforcement described the state of the house as they recovered the body of David Ryder.

Bend Police officer Scott Eliott told the jury about the minor injuries he saw on Wirkkala that night.

“He had scratch marks on his neck, on both sides,” said officer Eliott. “He had raised red marks on his right hand.”

The defense has long claimed that Wirkkala shot Ryder in self-defense after an attempted sexual assault.

In court, police also noted Wirkkala smelled of stale alcohol during the 3 a.m. car ride to the police station following the shooting.

Jurors also heard an audio recording of that ride, when Wirkkala called the night’s events “a pretty horrible situation.”