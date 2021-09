by Central Oregon Daily News

Last week we introduced you to the newest member of the Central Oregon Daily News team – Pat Cashman, who will add a little levity to our newscasts with his unique observations of the world.

Today will be a bit different.

You see, 20 years ago tomorrow, Pat was live on the air hosting a radio show in Seattle when the terrorists attacks began and his colleague called him.

She was just feet away from the twin towers and had a terrifying and unique view of the tragedy.