▶️ ‘Quite slight’: Deschutes Co. leaders react to Brown’s easing of COVID rules

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties will remain in the “Extreme Risk” COVID-19 risk category until Feb. 11.

That means it will be at least two more weeks before gyms and restaurants are back to normal operation.

Gov. Kate Brown announced some modifications of her previous rules on Tuesday, which might help places like gyms, movie theaters, dance studios and some facilities.

“These adjustments are quite slight to say the least,” Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said.

Six people — not including staff — can now be indoors at any facility that is larger than 500 square feet.

Any building smaller than 500 square feet can have a one-on-one customer experience like personal training.

“I was really hoping they’d modify things more, but apparently not today,” Adair said.

Oregon is doing well containing the virus compared to other states.

Oregon currently sits as the third-lowest state in the country for infections per 100,000 residents, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control data.

“Deschutes County has been in extreme throughout the holiday season, but we are seeing stabilizing numbers, declining numbers throughout the state,” Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said.

DeBone said Deschutes County seems to be on the brink of reopening. Residents need to be patient and vigilant, continuing to follow guidelines to keep those numbers dropping, he said.

“If we can get it to some natural low level and the vaccines are coming on, everyone can see, it’s just about there,” DeBone said.