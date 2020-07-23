▶️ Quiet courthouse still busy as cases continue through COVID

The 6th Amendment of the US Constitution provides us the right to a speedy and public trial in front of a jury of our peers.

But there’s nothing about how to manage a courtroom during a pandemic.

In Deschutes County, the accused have been appearing via video from jail for years.

These days, their defense attorneys and the prosecutors dial in virtually as well.

And jurors are socially distanced in a special courtroom.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann has a look inside to see how the wheels of justice are turning during COVID.