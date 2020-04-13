▶️ Purcell bridge opens, but new detours hampering traffic in NE Bend

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Three intersections on Northeast Butler Market Road in Bend are closed for construction of roundabouts putting a serious crimp on traffic flow in that part of town.

However, Purcell Avenue opened Monday between Butler Market and Empire facilitating some of the necessary detours.

The new Purcell Avenue bridge over the North Unit Irrigation Canal with bike lanes and sidewalks is much safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“It’s beautiful,” said Taylor Towery, who was walking the canal trail with her son, Elijah, and daughter, Gracelynn. “They did a nice job. We can go right over to the park. It’s a 3-mile loop from the house.”

A nice improvement but it might feel like a one step forward, three steps back kind of thing because there are three road closures on Butler Market just east of this location.

The first at Butler Market & 27th; the second at Butler Market and Deschutes Market; and the third at Butler Market and Eagle Road effectively closing a 1 mile stretch of the main thoroughfare through northeast Bend.

“The detours are generally up on Yeoman, north of Pine Nursery Park, down Purcell to Wells Acres and then down 27th. Then on the eastside its over on Neff, Eagle and then there’s a little way to get over from Eagle to Butler Market, then you can access Butler Market to the north,” said Sinclair Burr, City of Bend project manager.

Closing and installing roundabouts all three intersections simultaneously means the improvements will be completed in one construction season instead stretched out over two or three years.

The intersection of Butler Market and 27th in NE Bend, one of the busiest in town, closed during the lunch hour today and will remain closed for about 3 months probably reopening sometime in month of July.

Study the detour map and figure out how to find your way around the northeast part of town.

Access to businesses at the intersection of 27th & Butler Market remains open from the west, and will shift to east as the project progresses.