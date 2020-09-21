▶️ Pumpkin patch precautions call for smaller crowds, pre-sale tickets

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Smith Rock Ranch, the Terrebonne pumpkin patch that’s a Central Oregon staple of fall fun, is maintaining a “safety first” mindset this fall.

“Pre-selling the tickets will help us anticipate what kind of crowds to plan for,” owner Matt Lisignoli said.

The ranch will be shifting its ticket sales online and will dole out 200 passes for every two hours to attend the corn maze and other on-site activities.

Tickets for the pumpkin patch will not be required.

Only one type of ticket package is available: 1 Maze Ticket (Adult or Child) + 5 Activity Tickets (Instead of Tokens) = $30

For this year only, kids 3-years and younger are free for maze and activities (except pony rides and horse-drawn wagon rides)

Tickets are non-refundable but can be used as credit towards pumpkin purchases

“We wanted to make it available to everybody,” Lisignoli said. “And this is the best way we saw of opening while complying with what’s required.”

Just like every business owner during the pandemic, Lisignoli says he has his concerns.

“We’re hoping that we can offer this and that there will be a demand.”

Other changes include extended hours, there will be plenty of hand-washing stations and masks are required indoors.

Tickets can be purchases at smithrockranch.com.

Smith Rock’s opening day will be September 26th.