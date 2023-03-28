▶️ Public hears from four Sisters City Manager finalists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four finalists for Sisters City Manager introduced themselves and met with several members of the public during a meeting Monday night.

People were separated into four groups at different tables, and candidates had 15 minutes to answer any questions before moving to the next group.

Lynne Casey presently serves as Business Operations Manager for the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

“A top priority for me, starting out, would be to get to know the community here, do a lot of getting out, meeting people, listening to their concerns, hearing their concerns, getting to know the council,” she said.

Nathan George is working as the City Manager in Tillamook.

“I believe that I am a systems thinker,” George said. “I believe in process, and I believe in planning and having someone to be able to listen to people. I believe I am a good candidate because I listen and I work together, and I like to make sure of things planned out.”

Dave Nelson previously held the positions of City Administrator, Chief of Police, and Police Lieutenant over in Troutdale.

“Priorities I was hearing tonight are concerns about development, affordable housing development code issues regarding gas station potential applications,” said Nelson. “Those seem to be the priorities we face right now.”

Jordan Wheeler is the City Manager in Sandy.

“I think bringing some consistency of leadership to the city manager position is another priority that I would come in with,” said Wheeler.

“I feel I have a good background to be able to handle these challenges and help the Council and be successful.”

The candidates will meet the Sisters City Council Wednesday, and the council will decide who the next City Manager is Thursday Morning.

Central Oregon Daily News asked two questions to each candidate. What they think a top priority is and why they are the best person for the job.