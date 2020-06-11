▶️ Protesters turn spot near Seattle police precinct into festive scene

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from an area of the Capitol Hill neighborhood that has been transformed into a festival-like scene featuring murals, street merchants and a rotating group of public speakers.

The “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” sprung up after police removed barricades Monday near the East Precinct building, where officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs over the weekend to disperse demonstrators they said were assaulting them with projectiles.

President Donald Trump slammed the zone via Twitter and told officials to “take back your city.”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

In other cities, protestors have damaged or pulled down more controversial statues. Elise Preston has the latest on protests from around the country.