▶️ Protesters gather at courthouse over foster child dispute

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A custody battle is raging between a local foster family and blood relatives over a child in the foster family’s care.

Demonstrators held a rally in front of the Deschutes County Courthouse Sunday afternoon protesting an alleged decision by the Oregon Department of Human Services giving custody of the child to the blood relatives.

“We’re with a group today called ‘Backing the Burnsons’ and we’re with a group supporting a local foster family here in Bend, Oregon. Especially surrounding their foster child,” said protester Kristina Biederman.

The child has reportedly lived with the foster family for three years and has little connection to their relatives, according to protesters.