▶️ Proposed senior housing complex in the works off 27th Street in Bend

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

At the southwest corner of 27th Street and Mary Rose Place in Bend lies a vacant lot, and now, proposed development site.

Pendleton-based V and B Holdings, LLC has proposed a 170 unit senior housing complex on the property.

“It’s about 5.7 acres, it’s been vacant for some time,” Karen Swenson, City of Bend senior planner said. “We have had some interest in it in the past year and this particular developer develops senior housing communities throughout the west.”

The east Bend property was purchased back in 2016 for about $4.5 million.

Affinity, which currently has a location in Spokane, Washington, would be considered market-rate housing and not affordable housing.

“There will be both surface parking and car-port parking and structured, meaning just garage parking, around the perimeter of the property,” Swenson said. “There will also be bike parking. In terms of amenities for the property, they’re providing a pickleball court, a community garden, and a pool.”

Swenson says this is a desired location when it comes to housing for seniors, in this case, those in the age 55+ demographic.

“Not only is it walkable to the commercial areas, but this demographic generally needs more medical services and this is in the medical district overlay zone,” Swenson said. “There’s not only a hospital, but multiple medical services in the area.”

Swenson says at one point another developer did have interest in the property for affordable housing.

A land-use review is currently underway for the proposed project, but it is unclear when developers are hoping to break ground.