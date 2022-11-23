▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye.

“It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”

Irene Morales has been a part of her family-owned Mexican restaurant Tacos Morales for over 20 years.

“We’ve been coming here since she was a baby .. best food in town,” said Prineville customer Coby Hayes.

“My son, we’ve come here since he was a baby, and we will really be sad to see this place go.”

Recently, the Morales family announced they are closing down the restaurant.

“It’s one of Prineville’s kind of staples of Prineville,” said Jake Becannon of Prineville. “Having a Mexican restaurant.”

This news left customers in shock and eager to get a last meal.

“A lot of people have been traveling from places to come and eat one last time, so that has been awesome to us,” said Morales. “It landed right with thanksgiving break, so a lot of people got time for work, school, and stuff, so they were able to get one last meal.”

Opening in the early 2000’s the family has now decided it’s time to retire, relax, spend time with family and enjoy life.

“I wish them best for whatever adventures they go on, but everybody in Prineville sure is going to miss this place,” said Haynes.

The last day Taco Morales is open is on Wednesday until 7 p.m.

With a high volume of customer traffic, the restaurant is asking those who want one final meal to make reservations beforehand.