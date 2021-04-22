▶️ Prineville lawmaker says she’s ‘fighting to be heard’ after alleged harassment

Prineville State Representative Vikki Breese Iverson said when she asked Rep. Brad Witt of Clatskanie to support a bill of hers, he returned by offering an inappropriate “quid pro quo” arrangement.

“I asked for a yes vote,” Breese Iverson said. “He responded with some questions. I responded to his questions. He interjected with, going out for a beer, going out for dinner, dot dot dot. I continued to ignore those and just give the answers to the questions he had asked, and the last text that came through was just unacceptable.”

In a letter to the house speaker, Breese Iverson asked that Witt be removed from several committees they serve on together.

Although an independent investigator agreed Witt should be removed, the House Conduct Committee on Friday ruled Witt’s removal isn’t necessary.

“(I am) fighting to be heard,” Breese Iverson said. “I do feel like there was a lack of concern for the process and for me coming forward as the complainant.”

Witt declined to comment for today’s story, saying he doesn’t want to interfere with the investigation.

Breese Iverson said she hopes her colleagues won’t make the complaint a partisan issue, as she’s republican and Witt is a democrat.

“The reality of this situation has turned political in this context, with it being involved at the state legislature, which is unfortunate,” Breese Iverson said. “It shouldn’t be. It should be pretty simple.”

She also hopes her coming forward will encourage others who might find themselves in a similar position.

“There are people out there who are in similar situations who aren’t in a position to speak out,” “I do want to represent those people. I want other ladies in a position such as what I’m in to know that it’s ok to come forward.”

An investigation into the complaint is expected to be finished in April.