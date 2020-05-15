▶️ PPP Part 3: For the fun, for the memories, for the mugs

Downhill skiing, cross county, cycling, running, kayaking and a sprint to the finish.

This Saturday would have marked the 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle.

What originally started as a small local race with 65 competitors quickly became legendary and grew to over 3,000.

Eric Lindstrom brings us the third and final installment of the history of the PPP.

In part-3 he explores the popularity, longevity, and spirt of the race and oh yes, the history of the now-famous winners’ mugs.

