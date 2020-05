Downhill skiing, cross country skiing, cycling, running, kayaking and a sprint to the finish.

This Saturday would have been the 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle.

It also would have been a chance to honor the race’s founder, Jenny Sheldon, who lost her battle with cancer in March.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom presents part one of our Pole Pedal Paddle series, looking at a history as wacky as the race itself.