▶️ Portland Winterhawks hockey clinic, figure skating this weekend at Pavilion

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A week of snowy weather is perfect for what the Pavilion ice rink has planned for this weekend.

The Portland Winterhawks are coming to Bend.

“The Winterhawks will be in town,” said Pavilion Center Supervisor Claire Gordon. “They’re bringing their figure skating program this year. Their men’s hockey program will be at a prior engagement on Friday night. The figure skaters will be doing a practice here. And on Sunday morning, the Winter Hawks coaching staff will be running a free hockey event for kids.”

While the hockey team is playing in the WHL playoffs, the figure skating team will take the ice.

“It’s pretty neat,” Gordan said. “They are year-round figure skaters who skate at a really competitive level. And if you’ve ever been interested in seeing competitive figure skating live, it’s a great opportunity.”

Sunday morning, 9:30-10:30 am, is a hockey clinic run by the Winterhawks for kids ages 5 through 10 or kids like Joel and Locklin on the eight and under Bend Rapids hockey team.

“I like the Winterhawks, and I like the color of their jerseys,” they said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Don’t worry about gear. The Winterhawks supply everything you need.

“It’s a great outreach program to help kids, you know, come to the rink, check it out,” said 8U Bend Rapids hockey coach John Kromm. “Obviously, we’ve got the power of the winter hawks behind us. So it’s really awesome to have their help bring in more players to check it out and see what it’s all about. Try on the gear. Get out there and skate a little bit.”

All events are free to the public, and you still need to register.