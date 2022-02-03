▶️ Portland Thorns visit Bend for practice; Girls and Women in Sports Day

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Portland Thorns treated local fans to a practice here in Bend.

“It’s really cool,” said Shea Manfredi, a young Thorns fan.

Manfredi and her friends Charly Martin and Ayla Vodak skipped school on Wednesday to watch their idols.

“It’s inspiring to see them practice,” Manfredi said, “because I think we all want to play on the Thorns or another professional team when we’re older.”

The girls currently play for the Bend FC Timbers club, the youth affiliate team of the Timbers and Thorns.

While I filmed the Thorns at work, I couldn’t help but hear the friends whispering to each other about the drills, the players, and their own soccer careers.

“I can watch them to see that if I need to… if there’s anything I need to do for me to get better,” Vodak said.

“I think it shows me that no matter what small town you come from you can do anything,” Martin said.

One member of the Thorns who knows that feeling all too well is Bella Bixby.

Bixby, an Oregon State alum, grew up in Milwaukie Oregon, and visited Bend frequently throughout her youth while working on her soccer career.

“It’s a gift,” Bixby said, “I think that I’m very fortunate to be playing for my hometown team and so close to where I went to school and where I grew up.”

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a native Oregonian athlete at the top of her craft not only inspires the hordes of little girls watching her practice, but also pushes change.

The team is trying to turn over a new leaf, after a sexual misconduct investigation around their former coach closed, and a new female head coach stepped in.

“This league and this team has had challenging times these past few years and the consistency of the support has been incredible and so important to the players,” said Rhian Wilkinson, the new head coach of the Portland Thorns.

And important to those girls watching them from the fence to not only feel as if they can don the red and black one day, but that the sports world can become a prosperous and safer place for female athletes.

“I didn’t necessarily have this opportunity when I was their age. For us to give that experience to these kids and hopefully be an inspiring force in their lives and help them set goals is a really awesome thing,” Bixby said.

“I think I would say, ‘Thank you for inspiring me and showing me that you can really do anything,'” Martin said.

The Thorns will stay in Bend to practice until Saturday, but their practices are closed to the public.