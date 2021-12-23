▶️ Portlander’s ambitious bird-watching mission runs through Central Oregon

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

In Deschutes County, it was a White-Throated Swift.

In Crook County, a Cedar Waxwing.

And in Jefferson County, a Grey Flycatcher was spotted in a campground at Lake Billy Chinook.

Those were the 100th bird species spotted in each of our High Desert counties by Portlander Erik Bergman, a self-proclaimed “bird nerd” who has been on a mission.

Several years ago he decided to try to identify at least 100 bird species in every one of Oregon’s 36 counties.

We met up with Erik recently to find how the years-long bird hunt is going and learn about the tactics involved in the search that took him to every corner of the state.