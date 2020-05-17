▶️ Pole. Pedal. Paddle. The story behind Bend’s iconic race

Downhill skiing, cross country skiing, cycling, running, kayaking and a sprint to the finish.
Saturday would have been the 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle.
It also would have been a chance to honor the race’s founder, Jenny Sheldon, who lost her battle with cancer in March.
Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom presents a look back at a history as wacky as the race itself.
Check out each episode of our series below.
▶️ PPP Part 1: From Jackson Hole to Bend; an iconic event is born
▶️ PPP Part 2: The race is on…’Just do it, and ask for forgiveness’
