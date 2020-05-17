▶️ Pole. Pedal. Paddle. The story behind Bend’s iconic race

Downhill skiing, cross country skiing, cycling, running, kayaking and a sprint to the finish.

Saturday would have been the 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle.

It also would have been a chance to honor the race’s founder, Jenny Sheldon, who lost her battle with cancer in March.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom presents a look back at a history as wacky as the race itself.

Check out each episode of our series below.