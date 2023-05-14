▶️ Pole Pedal Paddle challenges 1.9K racers in multi-sport race

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the biggest events in Bend returned this weekend.

The Pole Pedal Paddle took racers down from Mount Bachelor to the Old Mill in Bend on a beautiful Saturday morning.

The relay race had around 1,900 registered racers on their own or in a team skiing, biking, rowing and finally running to the flag bridge over the Deschutes River.

We caught up with this year’s PPP winner for the men’s category Jesse Thomas, just moments after he crossed the finish line.

“I’m happy, at least seemingly on the surface. I don’t feel super injured. You know, ask me again in 24 hours, the answer might change,” says racer Jesse Thomas. “But no, it’s a nice day out there. It’s fun just to race my friends, I love this event. I just feel really happy to just let my body let me do it.”

The pole pedal paddle mugs also returned after no mugs were given last year.

The top three teams and individuals in each race category went home with a mug.

There were also booths, vendors and live music for everyone to enjoy.