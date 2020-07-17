▶️ PNW in peak viewing range of rare Comet NEOWISE

It’s the brightest comet to pass by our planet since the 1997 Hale-Bopp comet, made more famous for its link to a mass suicide by the 40 members of the “Heaven’s Gate” cult…and now it’s peak viewing time is upon us.

If you look off to the northwest about an hour after sunrise toward the northwest, low on the horizon you may be able to catch Comet Neowise with the naked eye.

But a pair of binoculars or a zoom lens may be a better choice to see the finer details.

NASA says it won’t be seen again for another 6,800 years, so our own meteorologist Scott Elnes went out to grab a glimpse, but he made a quick side trip before he headed out of town.