▶️ Players come and go, but Madras football’s Chain Gang a constant for decades

They’re the unsung heroes of every football game in every town in every state – the chain gang.

Tasked with keeping accurate down and distance and moving the chains alongside the action, they’re as integral as the referee and officials.

And you probably won’t find a more experienced crew than the guys running the chains for the Madras High School football team.

The all Native American group has been working the sidelines of the White Buffaloes home games for every season since the mid ’70s

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom has more.