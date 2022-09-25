▶️ Plaques unveiled for Gold and Blue Star families in Brooks Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On this year’s Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, local veterans groups took the time to recognize the lost in a special way.

The Bend Heroes Foundation and Project Recover hosted a ceremony at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park on Sunday morning.

Gold Star Mothers and Families Day proclamations from the president and governor were read by local leaders, including Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair and Bend Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of new memorial plaques.

“Today we’re unveiling plaques for our Blue Star families as well as our Gold Star families,” said Derek Abbey, President and CEO of Project Recover. “On this special day, we feel it’s an appropriate day to unveil our plaques in recognition for these very special families in our community.”

Gold Star families are those who have lost a family member in combat, while Blue Star families currently have a member in service.

Around 100 people showed up to share in the ceremony and pay their respects.

Bend is home to more than 110 Gold Star families from World War I to the present.

“Brooks Park is really the central hub here in Bend for recognizing our military in general, so it’s only appropriate that these plaques be placed here,” Abbey added.

Other speakers included Dick Tobiason with the Bend Heroes Foundation, Blue and Gold Star family members, and Linda Gibson, the president of Oregon Gold Star Mothers.