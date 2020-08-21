▶️ Photo albums returned to rightful owner; still unsure how they ended up in Bend park

On Wednesday we brought you the story of a Bend woman trying to find the rightful owner of two abandoned photo albums.

Well, we found him!

Bend resident John Gregory says he has not seen these family photos in 25 years, and he has no idea how they ended up in a bush at Ponderosa Park.

But Thursday he got them back from the woman who discovered them.

“We haven’t taken anything to Goodwill, we haven’t thrown anything out like this, all of our family pictures are stored away,” he said. “So it really is a Rod Sterling kind of moment.”

The photo albums belonged to Gregory’s mother Nancy, who didn’t even live in Central Oregon.

It’s a mystery the family is still trying to solve, but they’re excited to have grandma’s albums back.