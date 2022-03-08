▶️ Petition circulates opposing new apartment complex in Bend neighborhood

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

There’s trouble in suburbia, in the form of a proposed new apartment complex.

At least, that’s how some people feel in the roughly 300-home Stone Creek neighborhood in Bend, where the development is leaving them feeling tricked and cheated.

A petition to protest the complex, created by a nearby neighbor, has been circulating online and currently has 92 signatures.

“The original design for this land included a handful of townhomes and makes no mention of a multi-family home,” the petition reads.

Some signers said they moved to the neighborhood because they understood there would only be townhomes built on the 3.86-acre lot, not apartments.

Others were concerned about safety issues brought on by more cars.

“Traffic from the apartments would make already congested neighborhood roads dangerous. It would also increase traffic dangers for kids at the elementary school,” said petition signer Alison Nisbet.

Russ Tardif has lived in the neighborhood for just over a year.

“You know, I wish it wasn’t going up right behind me, we do have a nice view of Pilot Butte out our back window right now,” he told Central Oregon Daily News on Monday.

He says the development is disappointing, but not entirely unexpected.

“I really don’t think it was entirely hidden, at least from us,” Tardif said. “Maybe early on in the development it wasn’t clear, but when we looked at the plan, it was pretty clear that there was going to be some mixed-use housing there. We just accepted that as part of the deal here.”

Lands Bend Corporation is in charge of the project, which they believe will add value to the neighborhood.

“The benefit of this is there’s a huge demand for workforce housing in the city of Bend,” said President Gary Miller.

He said the new complex was specifically designed to cause minimal impacts to the surrounding residents.

“We came up with eight buildings that are 12 units per building,” Miller said. “We exceed the city’s parking requirement by 27 spaces, which we thought was very important.

“Plus, we added another swimming pool, and a community center just for this apartment project which takes the impact off of the rest of the project of Stone Creek. Each building has an enclosed garage.”

When the petition was shared on the app Nextdoor, many commenters said they believed the development was a positive step forward.

“Do you want people to staff stores, restaurants, and medical offices? Allow apartments. Do you want people to actually *attend* COCC? Allow apartments,” said commenter Miriam Snyder.

“This housing is needed,” said commenter Andraya Offutt. “Apartments are going up everywhere and changes are always made as development progresses. And if they are as “high end” as you claim then your house value should not be too affected.”

Miller said the petition’s accusation that they pulled a ‘bait and switch’, as though to trick people and benefit from more apartments, is inaccurate.

“If we were trying to do something that we could just get the maximum amount of units we wanted to get, I’d eliminate the pool, I’d eliminate the community center, I’d eliminate the 27 extra parking spaces, I’d build more apartments,” he said. “That’s not what we want to do. We want to generate a quality project that’s basically filling a need for workforce housing and is a benefit to the community.”

He said the area is zoned for multi-family residences, and apartments made more sense to meet current demands.

“If I build townhomes, they’re going to cost a little more money for people to rent, and they won’t be any better quality…we’re going to provide a very quality apartment complex,” Miller added.