▶️ Peaking at the right time, La Pine HS football eyes elusive state title

La Pine High School accomplished something that hadn’t been done at the school in over 20 years on Friday when the football team hosted and won its first-round playoff matchup against Amity High.
It was a convincing 36 to 6 victory in front of the home crowd.
Now, the Hawks look to carry that momentum into the state 3-A quarterfinals this weekend.
Saturday’s game gets underway at 1 p.m. in Astoria.
It should be a great 4 versus 5 seed matchup as the fifth-seeded Hawks take on Warrenton
This team, which has been playing together since the third grade, wants nothing more than to bring a state title home to La Pine.