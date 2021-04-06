▶️ Pandemic Profile: Volcanic Theater Pub

Representatives of Oregon’s live events industry made news Tuesday when they expressed concern that state officials didn’t have a road map to reopen.

While a path to see and hear live music isn’t clear, the impacts COVID has had on the industry are a little more in focus.

The venue closures don’t just cause a loss of jobs and revenue, a creative outlet for artists and communities is stripped away too.

In this Pandemic Profile from Central Oregon Daily News Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann, the owner of the Volcanic Theater Pub in Bend reflects of the live event losses of the past year.