▶️ Pandemic Profile: Bend High Senior Uriah Barzola

by Karli Olson

A year unlike any other.

We’re all in this together.

In these unprecedented (or challenging…you pick) times…

They’re all pandemic cliches we’ve grown to know – and loathe.

And local high school students have heard them all over and over for nearly two full school years.

But tonight we’re taking you beyond the cliches to show you what surviving the pandemic as a high school senior really looks like.

Because even through a global pandemic, the challenges of life didn’t pause – challenges Bend High Senior Uriah Barzola knows all too well.