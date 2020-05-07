▶️ Pacific Crest Weekend Sports Festival to be held virtually in June

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

The Pacific Crest Weekend Sports Festival brings thousands of athletes to Sunriver each summer to compete in events ranging from 5Ks to triatholons.

“It’s a very special experience because it’s 20 different endurance events over three days, so it really is a big festival, a big party,” Sherri McMillan, the festival’s Race Director, said.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the festival will be held virtually this year. Participants will complete their race at any location sometime between June 19 and July 4.

“Basically it means everyone still races, they just race apart, together,” McMillan said.

After the race, participants can submit their race times and photos from their own finish lines to festival organizers.

Tamara Fuller has competed at the festival for the last five years. This year, she’ll finish a duatholon in Vancouver, Washington, where she lives.

“I think it’s very innovative to keep it going verses just skipping the year,” Fuller said. “That would probably be the easier thing to do, but Sherri is very innovative in her thought process.”

McMillan has already helped shift four other races that she helps organize into virtual events this year. She’s lowered the entry fees for the festival and reinvented some of the t-shirts and medals to help make the race special.

“We put on really cool words on them to remind them this is the year that we raced alone,” McMillan said. “You can cancel the race but you can’t cancel the runner.”