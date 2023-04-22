▶️ Outlaws get two huge wins over La Pine, conference play tightening up

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

After losing 3-2 to La Pine on Tuesday, the Sisters Outlaws bounced back with two wins over the Hawks, 4-3, and 4-2 Friday.

La Pine is now 10-2 in the Mountain Valley 3-A Conference, while Sisters stands at 7-2.

The Hawks take on Pleasant Hill next, they have a double-header, at home April 28th at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Sisters also has a home double-header April 28th against Elmira at 2 and 4 p.m.