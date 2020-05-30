▶️ OSU’s coronavirus prevalence study starts Saturday in Bend

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

A team of Oregon State University researchers is coming to town this weekend, and they may be knocking at your door.

Thirty teams of researchers will travel through Bend Saturday and Sunday to test a random sample of people for COVID-19.

Friday afternoon, OSU leaders and health officials held a press conference to explain what the public can expect from the University’s TRACE study.

“We’ll have thirty teams of two members each. These teams consist of a student, from Corvallis and from the OSU Cascades campus, as well as team leads, which those people have backgrounds in community health, public health.”

Each team will go to a different neighborhood around Bend, approach a house at random and invite the people inside to be tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Jeff Bethel, co-director for the TRACE leadership team, said they hope to test more than 650 people.

“If they agree to participate, they’ll administer a short interview, then they’ll work with the participants to collect their own nasal swab specimen,” Bethel said.

The results of the study will be available in seven to ten days.

When the same study was conducted in Corvallis, results suggested one in every 1,000 people was infected.

“That’s why we’re doing this, really,” Bethel said. “It’s to generate an estimate of prevalence in Bend, to provide that baseline for moving forward to see what is it currently.”