▶️ OSU TRACE virus testing continues on Bend campus

Oregon State University researchers continue to test Bend’s wastewater looking for traces of the coronavirus.

That “TRACE” team is also monitoring the OSU-Cascades campus.

Biology students are paid to conduct prevalence testing every two weeks.

Student researcher Erin Hocraffer says they’re studying more than just the level of coronavirus on campus and how it could spread to the broader community…

“We hope to also just get a general idea of how many people are willing to take the test,” Hocraffer said. “We just want, in this study, to understand how our community is impacted by the virus.”

They hope to enroll more than 300 students, faculty, and staff in the random testing.

About 65 people took part in the first round of testing at OSU-Cascades, which found one positive case.

The results of this second round will be released next week. You can see previous results here.