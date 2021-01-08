▶️ OSU Professor explains 25th Amendment procedures, liklihood

President Donald Trump’s role in inciting violence at the Capitol and his long refusal to acknowledge his election defeat is prompting some lawmakers to urge his removal from office through the 25th Amendment.

The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.

The vice president then becomes acting president.

Central Oregon Daily’s Heather Roberts talked with OSU Political Historian Christopher McKnight Nichols to get a better understanding of the 25th Amendment, how it could be used to remove President Trump, and whether that’s likely to happen.